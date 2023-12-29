Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 15,113 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,131. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

