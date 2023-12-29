Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,379 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $399,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 641,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,688. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

