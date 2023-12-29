Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.90. 80,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

