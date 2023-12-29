Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.49. 201,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.