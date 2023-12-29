Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 9,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.