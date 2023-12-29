Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 226,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $12,700,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 150,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,011,715. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

