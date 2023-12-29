Bridge Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 879,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,447. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

