Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 28.0% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,703,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,293,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

