Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 16,798,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,662,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

