Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $809,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.