Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,046 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.