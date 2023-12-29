Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.99. 1,093,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,502. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

