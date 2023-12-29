Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,100,000 after buying an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 114,132 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

