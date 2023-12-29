Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 3,531 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,662. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

