Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $963,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. 170,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,720. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

