Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 579,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 406,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 822,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

