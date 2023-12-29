Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,933. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.22 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

