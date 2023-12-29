Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 469,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,266. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

