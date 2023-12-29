Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 2,669,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,328. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

