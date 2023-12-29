Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,315 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

