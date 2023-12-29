Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 268 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RFV stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.26. 28,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The stock has a market cap of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.