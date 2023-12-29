Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 702,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

