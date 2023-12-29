Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 252,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.