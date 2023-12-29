Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 599 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 698,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

