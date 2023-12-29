Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 3,171,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,089. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.