Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 3,171,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,089. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

