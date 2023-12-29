Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. 595,762 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

