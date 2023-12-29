Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Brinker International worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.6 %

Brinker International stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

