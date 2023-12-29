Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $214,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 331,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.26. 1,193,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,105. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

