Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $85.33

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEE opened at $72.30 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

