Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $4.60

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSSE

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.