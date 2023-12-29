Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 48820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($29.10) to GBX 2,230 ($28.34) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.95) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.