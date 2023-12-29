Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 9300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

