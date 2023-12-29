Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,178 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $325,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $383,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.44. 18,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $198.82 and a one year high of $330.98. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.