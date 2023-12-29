Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FN traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.60. 37,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.