Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 157,728 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,728 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 520,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,459. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

