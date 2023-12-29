Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.26. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $296.89 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

