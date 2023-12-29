Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CEVA worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CEVA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,634. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

