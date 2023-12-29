Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWB. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.53.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.