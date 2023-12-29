Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. CRH makes up about 3.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

