Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Manchester United makes up about 2.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Manchester United by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MANU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.