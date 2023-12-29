Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock worth $693,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

