Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Entegris makes up approximately 5.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $122.58.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.