Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Insider John Anderson Acquires 1,304,347 Shares

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY – Get Free Report) insider John Anderson bought 1,304,347 shares of Canterbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.98 ($20,408.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Canterbury Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in central Queensland; and Ekuti Range, Wamum, and Bismarck projects located in Papua New Guinea.

