Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 2,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.
About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF
The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.