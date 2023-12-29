Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 2,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

