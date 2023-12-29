Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $763.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

