Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

