Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,741 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

