Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $24.51 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned approximately 1.81% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.50.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

