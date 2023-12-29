Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $438.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

