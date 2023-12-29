Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

